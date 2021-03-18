'Sickening' attack sees partially blind grandfather stomped on head by teens for cellphone

Melbourne police have labelled an unprovoked on a parially blind grandfather "sickening".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 63-year-old, who had limited English, was set upon by two 16-year-old gang members, who stole his phone and shoes.

Disturbing vision of the attack shows attackers stomping and kicking the victim.

Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said he was horrified by the attack, which was one of four carried out that day.

"I feel sick when I see that type of offending," he said.

"Just a vicious attack on a person that's going about their business."