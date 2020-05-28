TODAY |

Siblings shell-shocked in US after turtle smashes through car windscreen

Source:  Associated Press

A Georgia woman and her brother were not seriously hurt after a turtle launched through the air and became lodged into the windshield of a car they were in.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The driver said she initially thought the unwelcome passenger was an “alien”. Source: 1 NEWS

Latonya Lark told WSAV-TV she was driving in Savannah this month when she saw an object that looked like a brick quickly approaching her car.

Ms Lark began to slow down as the reptile smashed into the glass and was left hanging halfway in and halfway out of the window, according to her account. Ms Lark's brother, Kevin Grant, was in the passenger seat and shielded his face as the animal collided with the windshield and sent shards of glass flying toward him.

He was left with only small cuts, he told the station.

Responding Chatham County Police officers called for the car to be towed from the scene, and officers pulled the animal from the windshield. The turtle was taken to a Savannah animal hospital for treatment where it later died from its injuries, the news outlet reported.

Ms Lark said she thinks a car in front of her might have hit the turtle first, sending it flying into their vehicle.

“Even the police officer said if that glass wasn’t as thick as it was and I didn’t slow down the way I did when I saw the object coming, it would’ve been disastrous,” Ms Lark said.

World
Accidents
Animals
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
No new Covid-19 cases for sixth-straight day, but death toll moved to 22
2
Kiwi fishermen stumped by 'taniwha egg' that washed up on Mangawhai beach
3
'Dangerous' prisoner escapes from court in Auckland by scaling barbed-wire fence
4
Car dealer punches a hole in his own window during tense standoff at Auckland yard
5
Judith Collins calls question about Treaty 'stupid', says she's 'utterly sick of being demonised for my ethnicity'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Three years later, investigation into fatal West Coast helicopter crash uncovers what went wrong
00:30

Another grim Covid-19 milestone for United States as death toll surpasses 100,000
00:22

EU proposes $1.3 trillion coronavirus recovery fund

UK eyes social 'bubbles' modelled after New Zealand's successful Covid-19 strategy