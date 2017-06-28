What should New Zealanders do if they think their computer has been infected with ransomware virus?

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
We don't think so!
It follows a long campaign by members of the Corrections Association - and a rise in violence against staff.
After 14 years the Pacific's biggest regional defence intervention is withdrawing.
He played hapless manager Murray in the hugely successful show.
Jeremy O'Hanlon of homes.co.nz says there was a marked slowdown before the 2014 vote.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ