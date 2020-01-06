Shots fired at Brisbane riverside bar from a boat

A group of people in a boat have opened fire on a bar on the Brisbane River - the same property targeted by an arsonist in December.

Multiple shots were fired at the Boundary Street bar from a small vessel that was passing by on the river about 2am.

Multiple shots were fired at the Boundary Street bar from a small vessel that was passing by on the river about 2am on Monday.

AAP understands it's the same bar that was the target of an arson attack about 5am on Sunday, December 21.

The venue is located in the Howard Smith Wharves development at the base of the Story Bridge.

Police say three or four people were in the boat when shots rang out.

No one was hurt and no arrests have yet been made. Detectives have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police released CCTV footage after the December arson attack.

It showed a man approaching the bar and throwing blazing objects into the premises.