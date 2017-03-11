Shortage of flu vaccine amid fears of UK epidemic

A number of British pharmacies are running out of the influenza vaccine amid rising concerns about the spread of the virus, broadcaster Sky News reported today.

Source: 1 NEWS

So far this winter, there have been 93 flu-related deaths in England, Sky said, quoting Public Health England.

There has been particular concern about the H3N2 strain, commonly referred to as "Australian flu", which has been linked to a number of deaths in Ireland, according to Sky.

Australia was hit hard by a flu bug that's notorious for causing severe illness, and flu viruses spread around the world.