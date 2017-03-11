Shortage of flu vaccine amid fears of UK epidemic

Source:Associated Press
A number of British pharmacies are running out of the influenza vaccine amid rising concerns about the spread of the virus, broadcaster Sky News reported today.
Source: 1 NEWS
So far this winter, there have been 93 flu-related deaths in England, Sky said, quoting Public Health England.
There has been particular concern about the H3N2 strain, commonly referred to as "Australian flu", which has been linked to a number of deaths in Ireland, according to Sky.
Australia was hit hard by a flu bug that's notorious for causing severe illness, and flu viruses spread around the world.
Preliminary estimates suggested the vaccine barely worked there, targeting 10 percent struck by the strain.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news