 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Shoppers inside hardward store duck for cover as tornado hits in US

share

Source:

US ABC

Two people have died as the severe weather system works its way up the US.
Source: US ABC

Related

North America

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:08
1
The camera panned over to the naked man revealing more than viewers had bargained for.

Watch: Dave Grohl dedicates Foo Fighters hit to naked partier in wild Glastonbury crowd

00:31
2
The Australia coach spoke about taking on the world champions after the Wallabies' 40-27 win over Italy in Brisbane.

'Everyone's having a laugh when I say that' – Michael Cheika insists Wallabies can defeat All Blacks

00:17
3
This young fan didn't get the result he wanted, but he still left the match with a smile.

'I thought that was quite hilarious' - forget the rugby, adorable young Lions fans enjoys Eden Park streaker

4
Due to new MPI regulations the Governor Burger is now off the menu.

'Dry, rubbery well-done' - Medium-rare burger off the menu after new food regulations introduced

5

Waikato police cordon off roundabout after suspicious object found

03:49
Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

Watch: 'We're not a five star hotel' – Head of marae caught up in Labour interns scandal hits back

Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

00:28
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.


Sam Cane. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions. 1st Rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday 24 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks player ratings: McCaw-like Sam Cane pulls off mammoth performance to topple Lions in opening Test

1 NEWS NOW sports reporter Dave Agnew gives his insight into the All Blacks' performance against the British and Irish Lions.

12:35
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

Full Interview: 'I said what was in my mind at the time' – Bill English defends public statements on Todd Barclay affair

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

03:05
There are three billion internet users on the planet, and last year over a billion of them were hit by cyber-crime.

Waikato University world leader in fight against cyber-attacks

Last year over a billion people were hit by cyber-crime.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ