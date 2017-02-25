Shooting of two Indians in US bar sends shock waves in India

 

The shooting of two Indians in a crowded suburban Kansas City bar has sent shock waves through their hometowns, and India's government is rushing diplomats to monitor progress in the investigation into the crime.

A man shows a picture of Alok Madasani, an engineer who was injured in the shooting Wednesday night in a crowded suburban Kansas City bar, on a mobile phone as Madasani's father Jaganmohan Reddy talks to the media at his residence in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The shooting of two Indians in the crowded suburban Kansas City bar has sent shock waves through their hometowns, and India's government is rushing diplomats to monitor progress in investigation into the crime. The suspect, Adam Purinton, has been taken into custody and charged on Thursday with murder and attempted murder. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

A man shows a picture of Alok Madasani, an engineer who was injured in the shooting Thursday night in a Kansas City bar, as Madasani's father Jaganmohan Reddy talks to the media at his residence in Hyderabad, India.

Source: Associated Press

Jaganmohan Reddy, father of Alok Madasani, an engineer who was injured in the shooting Thursday night, said he thought it was a hate crime.

He said such incidents have increased after the recent political changes in the United States.

The second victim, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, also an engineer and a Hindu, was fatally shot.

Mourners poured into Kuchibhotla's home in Hyderabad, with his shocked parents Madhusudhan Rao and Vardhini Rao unable to talk since they received the news of his death.

They have another son working in the United States and a third employed in India.

Swarup said two Indian consulate officials from Houston and Dallas were sent to Kansas City to meet with Madasani and facilitate the return of Kuchibhotla's body to India.

The suspect, Adam Purinton, has been taken into custody and was charged yesterday with murder and attempted murder.

Ian Grillot, a 24-year-old American who jumped to the defence of the Indians in the bar, was hailed as a hero by local media.

He also was injured in the incident.

"Decency and humanity always triumph in the end, but not without struggle and sacrifice," said Jayaprakash Narayan, a Hyderabad-based activist who lauded Grillot's bravery.

The US Embassy in New Delhi strongly condemned the shooting in Olathe, Kansas.

"The United States is a nation of immigrants and welcomes people from across the world to visit, work, study, and live. US authorities will investigate thoroughly and prosecute the case, though we recognise that justice is small consolation to families in grief," Charge d'Affaires MaryKay Carlson said.

Reddy said he learned about the shooting from his eldest son, who lives in Dallas.

His younger son moved to the US in 2008 for his master's degree. "But he never faced any problems," he told reporters in Warangal, a town in the southern Indian state of Telangana.

Reddy, who has spoken with his injured son over the phone, said he is worried about his safety and wants him to come back to India.

"I request other parents to think twice before sending their children to the United States," he said.

