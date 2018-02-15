 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Shooting at Florida high school leaves number of wounded

share

Source:

Associated Press

Aerials above the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland show dozens of police vehicles.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Nelson

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
A steady stream of police officers are said to be going into the school.

LIVE: More than one dead in Florida high school shooting, dozens injured, shooter in custody


00:33
2
Police are appealing to the public for help to identify the men involved.

Watch: CCTV video shows 'brutal, serious' assault as Auckland 20-year-old bashed unconscious with piece of wood - do you recognise attacker?

3
Clarke Gayford with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

'Call her the anti-Trump' - Jacinda Ardern's Vogue article released

4

Taking wrong fish and chip order sparks alleged assault on pair in Far North - report

00:15
5
American luger Emily Sweeney was lucky to walk away from this.

Watch: How did she survive that? Luger in horror 110km/h smash at Winter Olympics

00:17
A steady stream of police officers are said to be going into the school.

LIVE: More than one dead in Florida high school shooting, dozens injured, shooter in custody

Gunman that mowed down school kids in Florida is in custody, terrible scenes outside school.

00:33
Police are appealing to the public for help to identify the men involved.

Watch: CCTV video shows 'brutal, serious' assault as Auckland 20-year-old bashed unconscious with piece of wood - do you recognise attacker?

The man now needs facial reconstructive surgery.


01:20
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".


01:52
Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice.

Watch: Amazing new images of orcas emerge from Antarctica's 'Whale Highway'

Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice studying the aquatic mammals.

03:58
So far three MPs say they'll run to replace Bill English as leader.

'A strong showing' from Amy Adams puts 'huge pressure' on other National leadership contenders - Corin Dann

Ms Adams announced her bid to succeed Bill English, flanked by a group of supportive MPs.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 