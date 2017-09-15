'I will shoot you if that's a real gun' – dramatic moments before NY cops open fire captured on bodycam

The New York police department today released bodycam footage showing the tense buildup to the fatal shooting of a man holding a knife and what turned out to be a fake gun, though the cameras did not appear to capture a clear picture of the moment when officers opened fire.

It was the first fatal police encounter recorded on the devices since officers began wearing them this year.

Police were called to the Bronx home of 31-year-old Miguel Richards on 6 September after his landlord reported he hadn't seen him for a few days.

The videos, shot by cameras worn by four officers, show how police pleaded with Richards to drop his weapons and show his hands.

Officer Mark Flemming shines a flashlight into Richards' bedroom as the information technology student, wearing dark glasses and holding a knife, stands motionless behind his bed. He never speaks.

"Put your hand up, dude, and drop the knife," Flemming says calmly.

"I don't want to shoot you. Put your hand up and drop that knife."

A friend called to the apartment by the landlord frantically begs Richards to drop the knife and put his hands up.

About 15 minutes in, the officers notice Richards has a gun behind his back.

"Drop that gun, dude. Drop that gun," Flemming says. "Is that a real gun you've got there? Ricardo, I don't want to shoot you if you've got a fake gun in your hand. You hear me? But I will shoot you if that's a real gun."

A third officer, Jesus Ramos, appears with a stun gun while Richards stands behind his bed.

What happens next is partly obscured by the officers' arms and the walls.

There is a loud bang, followed by 16 shots.

Police said Richards pointed a fake gun with a laser pointer at the officers, who fired both the stun gun and their weapons.

A red dot from a laser pointer can be seen, but it isn't clear whether that cams from the toy or the sight on the stun gun.

Officers appear to recoil just before firing.