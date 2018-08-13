 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Shocking vision shows inside of charred Taiwan nursing home after fire kills nine

Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia

A fire at a hospital's nursing home has killed nine people and left 16 others injured in New Taipei City.

The fire at the Taipei Hospital of the Ministry of Health and Welfare broke out in the early hours of Monday morning.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

A fire at a hospital's nursing home has killed nine people and left 16 others injured in New Taipei City.
Topics
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Most read story: Meghan Markle's dad hung up on Prince Harry after heated phone conversation
2

Māori Niuean man who claims he was given 'black guy repellent' sues Queensland employer

3

'Their event is inferior' - British All Blacks critic says Six Nations superior to Rugby Championship
4

Earning $150k and still falling behind in NZ because of third-tier debt

5

Live stream: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern questioned by media after weekly Cabinet meeting
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Terrified Kiwi couple dive for cover as shots fired at their campervan in Queensland

Man charged with drowning wheelchair user wife in Adelaide pond to face trial by judge

UK Government reveals plan to end rough sleeping in England by 2027

Most read story: Meghan Markle's dad hung up on Prince Harry after heated phone conversation

Cat lovers alert: Job going on idyllic Greek island looking after 70 cats

1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Animals

If you're 'responsible, reliable, honest and practically inclined', a job going on the idyllic Greek island of Syros might just be right for you - but you must like cats.

And you could be too late because there are already 3000 applications from people all over the world to take over as cat caretakers at cat sanctuary that's home to up to 70 cats.

The sanctuary owner Joan Bowell posted the job ad on Facebook last week because she and her husband plan to return New York where Mr Bowell has work commitments with the United Nations, The Telegraph reports. 

Nearly 1000 Britons are among the 3000 applicants for the cat caretaking role and the couple have called in five volunteers across Europe to narrow down a shortlist of up to 100.

Mrs Bowell from the UK and Mr Bowell from Denmark moved to the island of Syros seven years ago, The Telegraph said. 

They found kittens thrown away in garbage cans, bony cats relying on scraps, feral and injured cats that needed care.

The couple began taking in strays and working with local vets to improve the health of village cat colony and the overall island population.

They backed a sterilisation project, funded dental operations, had sick eyes removed, and nursed motherless kittens through the night. 

“Now you hardly see distressed cats on Syros,” Mr Bowell said. “It all started here.”

Today the sanctuary's cats are all led around by the resident caretaker cat, Snowy.

The human caretaker role comes with a salary up to 600 euros ($NZ1,037) a month, with bills, housing and veterinary expenses paid.

Cats at the sanctuary on the Greek island of Syros. Source: Facebook
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Animals
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:11
While teachers prepare to strike, another fight is going on in schools.

‘Our children need us’ – schools urge pay equity for teacher aides, who work with high-needs and vulnerable students

Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga tonight

'Ceremonial' RNZAF war plane loses engine power, makes forced landing on belly in farmer's paddock near Ohakea

'The signs are positive' for New Zealand's economy despite slowdown - Reserve Bank Governor

Simon Bridges says unchanged OCR shows Reserve Bank Governor's shaken faith in the economy

White nationalists outnumbered by thousands of counter-protesters on anniversary of deadly Charlottesville gathering

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Social Issues

A year after a deadly gathering of far-right extremists in Charlottesville, a few dozen white nationalists marched today across from the White House, their numbers dwarfed by thousands of counterprotesters.

The mother of a woman killed at last summer's protest said the country continues to face unhealed racial wounds.

The events, largely peaceful though tense at times in Charlottesville and Washington, were part of a day of speeches, vigils and marches marking the anniversary of one of the largest gatherings of white nationalists and other far-right extremists in a decade.

In Washington, dozens of police in bright yellow vests formed a tight cordon around the small group of white nationalists, separating them from shouting counterprotesters within view of the White House.

President Donald Trump wasn't at home - he has been at his golf club in New Jersey for more than a week on a working vacation.

Jason Kessler, the principal organiser of last year's "Unite the Right" event, led the Sunday (local time) gathering he called a white civil rights rally in Lafayette Square. Kessler said in a permit application that he expected 100 to 400 people to participate, but the actual number was far lower: only around 30.

Counterprotesters, who assembled before the rally's scheduled start, vastly outnumbered Kessler's crowd. Thousands showed up to jeer and shout insults at the white nationalists.

Makia Green, who represents the Washington branch of Black Lives Matter, told the crowd: "We know from experience that ignoring white nationalism doesn't work."

By about 5pm, those in Kessler's group packed into white vans and left, escorted by police.

Earlier this month, Facebook stunned and angered counterprotest organisers when it disabled their Washington event's page, saying it and others had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform. The company said at the time that the page may be linked to an account created by Russia's Internet Research Agency - a troll farm that has sown discord in the US - but counterprotesters said it was an authentic event they worked hard to organize.

Earlier in the day in Charlottesville, the mother of Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal who was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters during last year's rally, said there's still much healing to be done.

Susan Bro laid flowers at a makeshift memorial at the site of the attack in downtown Charlottesville. With a crowd gathered around her, she thanked them for coming to remember her daughter but also acknowledged the dozens of others injured and the two state troopers killed when a helicopter crashed that day.

"There's so much healing to do," Ms Bro said. "We have a huge racial problem in our city and in our country. We have got to fix this, or we'll be right back here in no time."

Hundreds of neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members and other white nationalists descended on Charlottesville last August 12, in part to protest over the city's decision to remove a monument to Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a park.

Violent fighting broke out between attendees and counterprotesters. Authorities eventually forced the crowd to disperse, but chaos erupted again when the car barreled into the crowd.

James Fields Jr., 21, of Maumee, Ohio, is charged in state court with murder in Heyer's killing and faces separate hate crime charges in federal court. He pleaded not guilty last month to the federal charges.

The day's death toll rose to three when a state police helicopter crashed, killing Lieutenant Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates.

Among the other anniversary events was a Sunday morning community gathering at a park that drew more than 200 people. The group sang and listened to speakers, among them Courtney Commander, a friend of Heyer's who was with her when she was killed.

One person died in the incident in Virginia last year which elevated racial tensions in the US. Source: ABC
Topics
World
North America
Social Issues