Shocking video of man being held with gun to his head in Samoa, after war breaks out between villages on Savaii

Two men have since been arrested over the incident.
Police don't believe Lovepreet Brar, the man at the centre of the driver's licence saga, was working alone.

Most read story: Former AA worker took more than $56k in bribes for licences

Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

The 17-year-old appeared in court today, accused of the manslaughter of Goran Milosavljevic.

Canterbury shopper vents at supermarket overcharging after avocado advertised at $2.99 costs $6

Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Watch: Police say punch 'tactic' designed to subdue 13-year-old resisting arrest, after Auckland dad complains on Facebook

Aaron Cockman hugged other mourners when he arrived at the morning service today.

Watch: Dad farewells wife and four kids killed in Western Australia murder-suicide - 'A very, very sad day for the community'

A 61-year-old man is thought to have killed his wife and his adult daughter as well as his four grandchildren at his Osmington farm, on May 11.


Our Political Editor analyses the big changes to immigration that will see new wage threshold requirements introduced.

'They are declining a lot of visas I don't know why' - Immigration NZ accused of targeting Indian applicants

Fourteen per cent of Indian applicants were rejected last year for the employer-assisted work visa, compared to four per cent of Chinese applicants.

Overhaul of New Zealand's water system in the pipeline

Speaking to the Water Summit in Wellington today, local government minister Nanaia Mahuta said a "step change" was needed.

NZ psychologists 'very cold, robotic' toward Maori says Waikato psychologist

Michelle Levy has taken her concerns to the Waitangi Tribunal.

Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about a former aide to Barack Obama.

New York Times: Roseanne Barr self destructs with racist tweet

The sudden cancellation of a hit show — it had the highest ratings of a new TV series in years — because of off-screen controversy was almost without precedent.


 
