The shocking moment a ute smashes into the side of a bus in the US

US ABC

It's believed the driver was swerving to avoid traffic when he drove off the road.
Source: US ABC

00:24
1
Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens into Wellington quarter-finals after winning hotly-contested clash with France

00:26
2
The incident took place outside Olga Klintsova’s apartment in St Petersburg last year and left her unconscious on the pavement.

Graphic warning: Russian mum gets payout after falling concrete slab knocks her out, narrowly misses child

00:30
3
The young back spied a hole on halfway and once he got outside his man, the game-clinching try was never in doubt.

Watch: Sione Molia applies afterburners, blitzes French defence to give All Blacks Sevens quarter-finals berth

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:50
5
Donald Trump wasn’t too happy with the reporter’s questions during a press conference with the British PM today.

'There goes that relationship'- Donald Trump mocks BBC reporter for asking tough questions

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:29
The huge fire engine was responding to a call outside the RNAF Base when it rolled in Whenuapai last night.

Watch: Fire fighters rush to turn an Air Force fire engine after it rolled on an Auckland road

The tanker was reportedly responding to a callout when the incident happened around 10pm.

Body washes up in Kapiti Coast

The man's body was found on the rocks by a member of the public just after 9am today.

00:50
More than 90 blazes have scorched 180,000 hectares, razed hundreds of homes, turned village schools to ashes and destroyed cattle herds.

Ferocious blaze continues to spread through Chile as residents battle flames to save homes

President Michelle Bachelet declared a state of emergency calling it the greatest forest disaster in the country's history.

00:30
Residents in Bristol Street, Tamatea say they heard two lots of tear gas being fired from a home which was cordoned off during the police search.

Cordons lifted overnight after search for wanted man unsuccessful

Bristol Street cordons have been lifted after a property was cleared early Saturday morning.


 
