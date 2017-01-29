Shocking moment father and daughter are assaulted in suspected road rage attack in Gold Coast

Violent scenes of a man and his daughter being repeatedly punched on the side of a road in the Gold Coast yesterday have been caught on camera.

Video taken of the incident shows a man in a black shirt walk towards a driver of a blue car on a road in Surfers Paradise.

He can then be seen punching the driver of the blue car several times.

The driver's daughter tries to stop the man from punching her father, but is then assaulted herself.

The attacker "then assaulted the man again, resulting in him being knocked unconscious and transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Queensland police said in a statement.