Shocking image from El Salvador prison highlights Covid-19 fears in Latin America's penal system

The spreading specter of Covid-19 is shaking Latin America’s notoriously overcrowded, unruly prisons, threatening to turn them into infernos.

Inmates are lined up during a security operation under the watch of police at the Izalco prison in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Source: Associated Press

The Puente Alto prison in downtown Santiago, Chile, had the largest of Latin America’s largest prison virus outbreaks so far, with more than 300 reported cases.

The prison’s 1100 inmates are terrified. Social distancing is hard to practice in jail.

“They are all in contact with each other,” said prison nurse Ximena Graniffo.

Any efforts at reducing contact were blown away in El Salvador over the weekend when authorities crammed prisoners — albeit wearing masks — tightly together in prison yards while searching their cells.

President Nayib Bukele ordered the crackdown after more than 20 people were murdered in the country Friday and intelligence suggested the orders came from imprisoned gang leaders.

Latin America’s prisons hold 1.5 million inmates, and the facilities are often quasi-ruled by prisoners themselves because of corruption, intimidation and inadequate guard staffs.

Low budgets also create ideal conditions for the virus to spread: There is often little soap and water and cell blocks are crowded.

So far, national officials have reported close to 1400 confirmed cases of Covid-19 among inmates and prison staff.

The worst hit has been Peru, with 613 cases and at least 13 deaths, though the extent of testing to determine the full scale of infections differs from country to country.