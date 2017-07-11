Shocking footage shows burning wreckage of US military plane after it crashed into field, killing 16

A military fuel transport plane has crashed in Mississippi's Delta region, killing at least 16 people, officials said.

Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks told The Associated Press that a KC-130 military refueling tanker crashed into a soybean field about 135km north of Jackson.

Officials say 12 bodies have been recovered in the dark from the debris field where the plane crashed.

He said a helicopter was searching for others around the crash site in the sparsely-populated area.

The Marine Corps says it operated the plane but has provided no information on where the flight originated or where it was going.

Marine Corps spokeswoman Captain Sarah Burns said in a statement that a Marine KC-130 "experienced a mishap" but provided no further details.

Greenwood Fire Chief Marcus Banks, no relation to the sheriff, said the crash was reported about 4pm CDT (9am NZT) and debris from the plane was scattered in a radius of about 8km.

An intense fire fed by jet fuel hampered firefighters, Banks said, causing them to turn to unmanned devices in an attempt to control the flames.

"We were driven away by several high-intensity explosions," he said.

Aerial pictures taken by WLBT-TV showed the skeleton of the plane burning strongly, producing plumes of black smoke visible for miles across the flat landscape of the delta.

Austin Jones, who owns a neighboring farm, said the fire continued after sunset.

"It's burning worse now than it was early in the afternoon," said Jones.