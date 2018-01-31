 

Shocking CCTV vision shows BMW ram Holden in road rage incident, causing it to crash in Sydney tunnel

Dramatic vision shows one vehicle menacing another, before the car being pursued loses control.
01:36
1
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

00:26
2
Auckland University Physicist Nicholas Rattenbury explains why the moon will look red tonight.

Blood Super Moon: How Kiwis can watch tonight's 'dusky red' super moon eclipses, a once-in-150-year phenomenon

3
Stowaway cockatoo

Cocky cockatoo takes luxury cruise around NZ after being denied entry


00:30
4
Fishermen at Ruapuke Beach have had a tense encounter with a huge great white shark which was circling their boat.

Watch: 'There's a big shark down there' – intimidating great white shark filmed off Waikato coast by stunned fishermen

01:00
5
Watch: BMW rams Holden causing it to crash in Sydney tunnel in shocking road rage incident

01:15
The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.

'It has to change' – mum of daughter with incurable brain disease gives heartfelt plea ahead of medicinal cannabis debate

1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright analyses what to expect.

Watch live as US President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address

Trade, immigration and national security are to be referenced in President Trump’s first State of the Union speech.


01:59
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Scorching temperatures continue with ‘tropical troublemaker’ set to barrel through the West Coast

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells

Jeremy Wells confirmed as Seven Sharp co-host with Hilary Barry

Presenter and radio host Jeremy Wells will front Seven Sharp with Hilary Barry when the programme returns to TVNZ1 at 7pm this coming Monday.

NZ Air Force 'secret agent' convicted of stealing sensitive info and possessing methamphetamine

The Air Force corporal used his security pass to commit three burglaries.



 
