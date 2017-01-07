 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'This is a shocking and brutal assault' - London police release graphic footage to find attackers

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A teenager in South London has undergone surgery after being viciously attacked by a group of masked offenders in a takeaway shop.

Police have released footage of the incident in the hope of finding four of the remaining five suspects.
Source: Metropolitan Police

Overnight Metropolitan Police released CCTV footage of the attack in the hope of catching the four members of the group of five who remain at large.

The footage shows the masked attackers stabbing an 18-year-old in a Brixton takeaway shop on Tuesday.

The group can be seen in all black wearing masks, armed with knives and belts, whipping and punching several victims.

Scotland Yard detectives said the teenage victim was stabbed six times in the leg, stomach and arms by one of the attackers at Dallas Chicken takeaway store on Brixton Road.

The victim was rushed to hospital for surgery on his abdomen and has since been released, but will require further surgery for the wound to his arm, The Independent reports.

"This is a shocking and brutal assault that has left the victim very distressed from his ordeal," said Detective Constable Remy Smith from Lambeth CID. 

One man has been arrested on the suspicion of possession of a knife. 

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Others were injured in the incident thought to have been carried out by a lone gunman.

Five people dead after shooting at Florida airport

00:32
2
The man came out of the address with a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

Video: Whanganui home cordoned off after armed man shot dead by police overnight

3
Ambassador Mark Gilbert with Barack Obama

US ambassador being yanked out of NZ as Trump takes hard line

4
1 NEWS

Woman's body found on Bay of Plenty beach

5

Viral Northern Territory tourism slogan declared obscene

00:30
Others were injured in the incident thought to have been carried out by a lone gunman.

Five people dead after shooting at Florida airport

Others were injured in the incident thought to have been carried out by a lone gunman at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

00:32
The man came out of the address with a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

Video: Whanganui home cordoned off after armed man shot dead by police overnight

Police were called to a family harm incident at a Mitchell Street address in Aramoho just after 7pm.

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

00:12
The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ