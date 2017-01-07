'This is a shocking and brutal assault' - London police release graphic footage to find attackers

A teenager in South London has undergone surgery after being viciously attacked by a group of masked offenders in a takeaway shop.

Overnight Metropolitan Police released CCTV footage of the attack in the hope of catching the four members of the group of five who remain at large.

The footage shows the masked attackers stabbing an 18-year-old in a Brixton takeaway shop on Tuesday.

The group can be seen in all black wearing masks, armed with knives and belts, whipping and punching several victims.

Scotland Yard detectives said the teenage victim was stabbed six times in the leg, stomach and arms by one of the attackers at Dallas Chicken takeaway store on Brixton Road.

The victim was rushed to hospital for surgery on his abdomen and has since been released, but will require further surgery for the wound to his arm, The Independent reports.

"This is a shocking and brutal assault that has left the victim very distressed from his ordeal," said Detective Constable Remy Smith from Lambeth CID.