Shirtless man climbs onto roof of Victoria's Government House

A man has been arrested after climbing onto the roof of Victoria's Government House.



Australian police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the official residence of Governor Linda Dessau in central Melbourne next to the Royal Botanic Gardens, about 9.45am today.



The Critical Response Team, arrested him just before 8am, a police spokeswoman said in a statement.



Footage from television news cameras show police arresting a shirtless man on the roof of the Italianate-style building.



"He remains on the roof and will be removed when safe to do so. He will be taken to hospital for assessment," the police statement reads.



Paramedics were called about 8am and are treating one man for minor injuries, an Ambulance Victoria spokesman said.

