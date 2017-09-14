Shipment of US tanks arrive in Poland, as nerves rise ahead of start of Russian war games

A shipment of US military equipment has been unloaded at a Baltic Sea port in Poland as Russia prepares to conduct war games across the border in Belarus.

US Army military vehicles stand after unloading in the port in Gdansk, Poland, September 13, in a deployment following Poland's security concern due to neighboring Russia's military activity. Source: Associated Press

American troops were deployed to bases across Poland this year on a rotating basis as reassurance amid Russia's increased military activity.

Over 1,000 pieces of US equipment, including Abrams tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles and self-propelled howitzers, arrived at the port of Gdansk on September 13.

Thousands of Russian and Belarusian troops are set to participate in the weeklong Zapad-2017 military exercises starting tomorrow in Belarus.