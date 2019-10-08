Shipment of sex toys leads to $43m drug bust

A shipment of sex toys has led to a major drugs bust, with Australian Federal Police seizing nearly AU$40 million (NZ$43 million) worth of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 21 boxes of adult products were sent to Melbourne from the UK via Singapore and Australian Border Force X-rays detected the drugs.

That sparked the federal police operation, with the drugs having an estimated street value of up to AU$38 million (NZ$41 million).

More than 40kg of meth and 18kg of cocaine were seized.

Search warrants were also executed on Thursday in the Melbourne suburbs of Belfield and Thomastown and federal police spoke to several people but no charges have been laid.

"Despite their attempts, criminal concealments are no match for our officers who are well-trained to detect such efforts," said ABF Regional Commander Craig Palmer.

The seizure showed how smugglers would use any product or method to ship drugs into Australia, AFP Acting Commander Jayne Crossling said.

"Covid-19 has not stopped drug dealers or organised crime syndicates from trying to import illicit products into Australia,'' she said.