 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Shipment of 50,000 tonnes of phosphate rock bound for NZ to be sold after held up in South Africa

share

Source:

NZN

A shipment of phosphate rock bound for New Zealand that has been held up in a South African port for nearly a year is to be sold after a court judgement in South Africa.

Source: istock.com

The NM Cherry Blossom, carrying 50,000 tonnes of the phosphate used to make fertiliser and bound for Tauranga's Ballance Agri-Nutrients, was stopped at Port Elizabeth in May 2017.

The mineral comes from Laayoune, in the Moroccan-controlled part of Western Sahara, which has been under dispute since 1975 when war broke out between Morocco and the Polisario movement.

The Moroccan phosphate company OCP and Ballance earlier pulled out of defending the case in the High Court of South Africa.

On Saturday the government of the Saharawi Republic (SADR), a state proclaimed by the Polisario movement, said the High Court had decided on February 23rd that it was the owner of the cargo.

It was critical of the New Zealand companies importing the phosphate, saying they were taking on legal and reputational risks by engaging in the trade.

The judgement said ownership of the phosphate was never lawfully vested in OCP and Phosphates de Boucraa SA and they were not entitled to sell the phosphate.

"While it remains the policy position of the SADR government to insist upon and endeavour to have returned natural resources plundered from Western Sahara to that territory pending the completion of the Saharawi people's right to exercise self-determination, the fact of Western Sahara being under armed occupation makes such a result impractical," SADR said.

It expects the cargo on the vessel to now be sold.

Emhamed Khadad, a member of the leadership of Polisario, said his organisation would continue to pursue those "who directly plunder Western Sahara's resources, and who are the knowing recipients of pillaged commodities".

OCP had earlier said participating in a trial would give legitimacy to the Polisario movement, which is part of an ongoing negotiating process before the United Nations.

Any decision by the South African court would constitute "serious and dangerous interference" in the UN process, OCP said earlier.

OCP considered the seizure to be an act of political piracy under judicial cover.

Ballance had said earlier it was covered by insurance, had organised alternative supplies of phosphate and was comfortable with its ethical position.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Heavy rain and strong winds predicted to hit central and southern New Zealand

2
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Fatal car and tractor crash leaves one dead in Waikato

01:49
3
The Seven Sharp hosts had a revealing look back at their teen years, after two Kiwi 16-year-olds won bronze at the Olympics.

'I got a sniff you were up to something' - Jeremy Wells and Hilary Barry release each other's teen pictures

00:51
4
Campus Cop John Woodhouse, challenged Otago students to a push-up challenge, and won.

University of Otago Campus Cop shows students 'strong arm of the law'

08:49
5
The latest podcast instalment breaks down the numbers, and what the 1 NEWS poll could mean.

Inside Parliament: 1 NEWS' latest political poll

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

00:15
The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

04:42
Filipa Payne says New Zealanders on the remote Australian island are in conditions worse than prison.

'Worse than prison' - Kiwi visiting detainees on Australia's Christmas Island to tell her story

Hundreds of New Zealand citizens have been flown thousands of kilometres from their homes in Australia and locked up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 