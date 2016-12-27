Shinzo Abe becomes first Japanese Prime Minister to visit Pearl Harbor memorial

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in Hawaii today to recognise the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Mr Abe landed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for the historic visit. He will be the first Japanese prime minister to visit the memorial that honors sailors and Marines killed in the attack that spurred America to enter World War II.

Japan's former leader Shigeru Yoshida went to Pearl Harbor six years after the country's World War II surrender, but that was before the USS Arizona Memorial was built.