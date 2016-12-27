 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Shinzo Abe becomes first Japanese Prime Minister to visit Pearl Harbor memorial

share

Source:

Associated Press

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in Hawaii today to recognise the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor in 1941. 

Abe laid a wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii today.
Source: Associated Press

Mr Abe landed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for the historic visit. He will be the first Japanese prime minister to visit the memorial that honors sailors and Marines killed in the attack that spurred America to enter World War II.

Japan's former leader Shigeru Yoshida went to Pearl Harbor six years after the country's World War II surrender, but that was before the USS Arizona Memorial was built. 

The memorial will be closed to the public tomorrow when Mr Abe visits the historic site, joined by US President Barack Obama, who is vacationing in Hawaii with his family.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nigerian officials stopped freed Chibok girls from spending Christmas at home

01:29
2
Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.

'He loved what he was doing' - family mourn loss of boy killed in Gisborne bus crash

00:29
3
Emergency services were called to the East Tamaki site today.

Boy in serious condition after incident at indoor bounce centre in Auckland

00:44
4
Disturbing footage warning: A thorough investigation is taking place after a brown bear is filmed being killed.

Horrifying video emerges of truck driver deliberately running over bear

5
Police are concerned for the safety of Rebecca Mangin.

Fears for missing Christchurch woman

01:31
Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.

Video: 'You hold the key to unlock our torture' - family of murdered Upper Hutt woman plea for help in catching killers

Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.

00:51
'I didn't have any reason to think it was as serious as it was,' said one of the late star's neighbours in his village.

Local pub pays tribute to George Michael, neighbour says he 'didn't look well'

'I didn't have any reason to think it was as serious as it was,' said one of the late star's neighbours in his village.

05:35
The Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise liner, sailed into Waitemata Harbour this morning.

Extended video: Drone captures massive cruise ship sailing into Auckland

The Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise liner, sailed into Waitemata Harbour this morning.

03:25
David Bowie, Prince, Mohammad Ali and now George Michael – it was a turbulent year for the world’s superstars.

Year in Review: The world says goodbye to many famous faces

David Bowie, Prince, Mohammad Ali and now George Michael. We look back on those we lost in 2016.

01:06
People in the late star's village are sharing their memories of his presence.

'A hand written note would be posted through his door inviting him to their event' - how locals got to know George Michael

People in the late star's village are sharing their memories of his presence.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ