She viewed him like a father' - Cosby accuser stands by her story after seven hours of intense questioning

A woman who accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and violating her more than a decade ago stood by her story at his sex-crimes trial this morning.

Andrea Constand brushed off suggestions she and Cosby had a romantic relationship before the 2004 encounter at his suburban Philadelphia home.

She explained away the numerous phone calls she made to him afterward by saying she was merely returning Cosby's messages about the women's basketball squad at Temple University, where he was a powerful member of the board of trustees and she was director of team operations.

Constand, 44, left the witness stand after some seven hours of testimony over two days, during which she told the jury that the comedian gave her three blue pills and then penetrated her with his fingers as she lay paralysed on a couch, unable to tell him to stop.

Constand's mother followed her on the stand and reiterated her daughter's account.

"They were good friends. She viewed him like a father. He is 10 years older than even her own father," the mother testified, breaking down on the stand.

Gianna Constand said she confronted Cosby by phone during a two-hour call in which she said he "surrendered" to her about the sexual encounter and told her he "was sick."

After that conversation, she said, she bought a recording device in hopes that Cosby would again confess to harming her daughter. But she said he kept their next conversation short.

Prosecutors played a recording of the call, in which Cosby offered to pay for Constand's education.

Cosby is charged with aggravated indecent assault. The 79-year-old comedian could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby's lawyers have argued that the sexual encounter with Constand was consensual and have cited phone records showing she called the TV star 53 times afterward, including one call that lasted 20 minutes.

But Constand said she was returning calls Cosby made to her university-issued cellphone about the basketball team.

During one exchange, Cosby's lawyer Angela Agrusa suggested that Constand once enjoyed a romantic dinner at Cosby's home before the alleged assault and also questioned why Constand allowed herself to be alone with Cosby after the comedian had made advances on two occasions.

"So you knew, you were alone at his home, that Mr. Cosby was interested in you romantically?" Agrusa asked.

"No, ma'am, he never said a word to me," Constand said. She testified she let Cosby know she wasn't interested in his advances.