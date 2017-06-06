 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


She viewed him like a father' - Cosby accuser stands by her story after seven hours of intense questioning

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A woman who accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and violating her more than a decade ago stood by her story at his sex-crimes trial this morning.

The actor and comedian is accused of drugging and molesting a former university employee in 2004.
Source: US ABC

Andrea Constand brushed off suggestions she and Cosby had a romantic relationship before the 2004 encounter at his suburban Philadelphia home.

She explained away the numerous phone calls she made to him afterward by saying she was merely returning Cosby's messages about the women's basketball squad at Temple University, where he was a powerful member of the board of trustees and she was director of team operations.

Constand, 44, left the witness stand after some seven hours of testimony over two days, during which she told the jury that the comedian gave her three blue pills and then penetrated her with his fingers as she lay paralysed on a couch, unable to tell him to stop.

Constand's mother followed her on the stand and reiterated her daughter's account. 

"They were good friends. She viewed him like a father. He is 10 years older than even her own father," the mother testified, breaking down on the stand.

Gianna Constand said she confronted Cosby by phone during a two-hour call in which she said he "surrendered" to her about the sexual encounter and told her he "was sick."

After that conversation, she said, she bought a recording device in hopes that Cosby would again confess to harming her daughter. But she said he kept their next conversation short.

Prosecutors played a recording of the call, in which Cosby offered to pay for Constand's education.

Cosby is charged with aggravated indecent assault. The 79-year-old comedian could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby's lawyers have argued that the sexual encounter with Constand was consensual and have cited phone records showing she called the TV star 53 times afterward, including one call that lasted 20 minutes.

But Constand said she was returning calls Cosby made to her university-issued cellphone about the basketball team.

During one exchange, Cosby's lawyer Angela Agrusa suggested that Constand once enjoyed a romantic dinner at Cosby's home before the alleged assault and also questioned why Constand allowed herself to be alone with Cosby after the comedian had made advances on two occasions.

"So you knew, you were alone at his home, that Mr. Cosby was interested in you romantically?" Agrusa asked.

"No, ma'am, he never said a word to me," Constand said. She testified she let Cosby know she wasn't interested in his advances.

Some 60 women have come forward to say Cosby sexually violated them, all but destroying his nice-guy image, but the statute of limitations for prosecution had run out in nearly every case. Constand's case is the only one in which Cosby has been charged.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

00:30
2
Blues perform their own unique haka against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park in Auckland.

UK writer slams Blues for 'throat-slitting gestures' in haka as ill-timed and 'tasteless' after London terror attacks

00:20
3
Whatever you do today won't be as cool as what this guy achieved.

Watch: Mad skills! Jamaican man nails absolutely perfect exit from water slide

00:16
4
A woman in Brisbane turned the tables on a would be thief when he tried to snatch her bag.

Watch: Incredible moment fearless Aussie woman takes on bag snatcher in attempted robbery

02:21
5
Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

Are food bags a rip off? A new study from Consumer NZ has the answer

00:12
Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.

Police slam hoon drifter as 'totally unacceptable' after disturbing video shows them swerving across Canterbury road

The drifter forced an oncoming vehicle to pull over to avoid a collision.


02:03
Catherine Delahunty says children should be taught how to resolve conflict peacefully.

Green MP slams use of automatic rifles during army school visit

"The NZ Army should not be teaching primary school children how to load or hold an assault rifle which is for killing people."

02:21
Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

Are food bags a rip off? A new study from Consumer NZ has the answer

Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

02:51
There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

Video: The cover comes off as Morrinsville's mega cow is finally revealed

There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

04:46
Our oceans are heaving with the plastic bits. But finally, there's been some action.

NZ-owned Foodstuffs takes action over microbeads - the bits of plastic in personal care products hurting sea life

The owner of New World and Pak'nSave say microbeads are clearly harmful to the environment.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ