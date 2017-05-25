'She just wanted her mum' - brave witness tells of helping eight-year-old victim moments after Manchester bomb

A man who was in the Manchester Arena helping victims of the blast on Tuesday has told of the devastating moment he found out he was comforting victim Saffie Roussos.

Speaking to BBC after the attack on Tuesday, Paul Reid from Darlastan, West Midlands described the moment he rushed to help a young girl.

"She never cried one tear. I spoke to her, talked to her comforted her.

"She was asking for her mum and asking what had happened, and I said she'd be alright, not to worry, we'd got to get her to hospital and then we put her in an ambulance.

"And I just can't believe it," he said.

The forklift truck driver discovered the following day, eight-year-old Saffie had died in hospital from her injuries, The Sun reports.

Saffie Roussos, 8, died in the Manchester concert terror attack. Source: Associated Press

Distraught he said, "She was a dying little girl and she just wanted her mum. It was devastating."

Mr Reid thought Saffie had told him her name was Sophie, and he tried to find out if she was okay after she was taken to hospital, until he saw news reports the next day.

"I saw the pictures and knew it was the child I called Sophie. We did our best to save her but in the end no one could.

"I only knew her for a few minutes, but I will never forget her."