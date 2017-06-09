 

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.
Source: Breakfast

Politics

After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

LIVE: Watch Peter Burling's perfect race to book NZ's place in Louis Vuitton challenger final!


Peter Burling and Co. were 500 metres behind at gate one. Then they showed their true class.

Watch: Team NZ's massive comeback takes them to the brink of Louis Vuitton final

1 NEWS

Wild night out in Suva left local man dead - and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country

Live stream: Breakfast

We've delved into the TVNZ archives to find these images of a young Beauden, Scott and Jordie.

Watch: Barrett flashback! See New Zealand rugby's most dominant family a very long time before they became stars

Wild night out in Suva left local man dead - and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country

Josateki Narube plunged from the second floor balcony of an apartment block in the early hours of October 31, 2015.


Theresa May will be regarded as little better than a third-rate version of Margaret Thatcher, argues 1 NEWS columnist John Armstrong.

Opinion: UK PM Theresa May is no Margaret Thatcher

The Tory leader's election campaign has been a shocker, says John Armstrong.


 
