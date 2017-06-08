 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'She was bleeding badly from a face lift' - President Trump mocks news anchor's appearance

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Thursday ridiculed the brains, looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.

Oil has started flowing through the Dakota Access Pipeline following heated backlash, protests and court proceedings.

Source: Associated Press

His latest crude broadside against a woman's appearance set off a storm of protest from Republicans and Democrats alike and did nothing to advance his struggling policy agenda.

In a series of tweets morning tweets, the president went after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who have criticized Trump on their MSNBC show "Morning Joe."

"I heard poorly rated @Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came ... to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"

Brzezinski responded on Twitter by posting a photograph of a Cheerios box that includes the phrase "made for little hands."

Critics looking to get under the president's skin have long suggested that his hands appear smaller than usual for his frame.

"It's a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job," NBC News spokeswoman Lorie Acio said in a statement.

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended the president, suggesting the tweets were just his way of countering an attack.

"I don't think that the president's ever been someone who gets attacked and doesn't push back," she said on Fox News.

"There have been an outrageous number of personal attacks - not just to him but to frankly everyone around him. This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by liberal media and the liberal elites within the media or Hollywood or anywhere else."

First Lady Melania Trump, who has said she wants to run an effort to combat cyber-bullying, also defended her husband's conduct.

"As the first lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder," said her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham.

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:12
1
Jerome Kaino making sure the Lions prop didn't get away with the move in the next scrum.

Low blow! Mako Vunipola snapped giving All Blacks prop Owen Franks cheeky 'squirrel grip' during scrum in first Test

00:30
2
The Real Madrid star wasn't happy Claudio Bravo saved three of Portugal's spot kicks in their Confederations Cup semi-final.

Cristiano Ronaldo sulks, heads to dressing room early after Chile's keeper knocks Portugal out of Confederations Cup

01:58
3
The urban and rural fire services are also merging, and Kiwis will pay more in insurance to help fund it.

Fire Service gets a new name - 'It does reflect far better what we do now days'

03:45
4
Armed with a thermometer, Pie Police sergeant Tim Wilson puts the nation's pies to the test.

Did you know the classic Kiwi meat pie has to be heated to 60deg to be sold?

5
New zealand dollar bills stacked background. 3D illustration.

NZ dollar up on global risk appetite

04:15
Many Kiwis tune out to the wider world listening to music while exercising.

Tragic death of Auckland teen struck by train leads parents to support One Ear Out campaign

"It's easily being distracted, it just takes a split second and then something like this could happen."

01:58
The series features white Australian comedian Chris Lilley.

'A really good time to laugh' - Australian TV series featuring dysfunctional Tongan gets positive reaction from some

The Tongan community has differing opinions on the series featuring white comedian Chris Lilley.

02:17
The regional intervention force is being withdrawn after 14 years.

Former rebel commander giving ex-criminals a second chance with jobs in Solomon Islands

Jimmy Lusibaea is now a member of parliament and a leading businessman.

01:11
The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

Hansen says he has "a lot of respect" for the Lions and the Gatland.

00:24
Police need your help tracking down the alleged offender.

Video: CCTV footage shows sawn-off shotgun wielding man attempting to rob Auckland bank

Police have released the footage hoping the public will recognise the white motorcycle the would-be thief fled on.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ