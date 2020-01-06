Sharks lurking as body found in Western Australia waters

The body of a young man who went missing from a beach in Western Australia's south last week is believed to have been found not far from where a scuba diver was recently killed by a shark.

The 21-year-old man vanished from Twilight Beach in Esperance on January 2.

Police received information from a member of the public just before 1.30pm (West Australia time) on Tuesday that there was a body in the water.

The body is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be the young man.

His family has been advised of the development and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The Shire of Esperance has closed beaches from West Beach to Eleven Mile Beach, including Twilight Beach.

Fisheries officers confirmed at least two white sharks were seen in the area.