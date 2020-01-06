TODAY |

Sharks lurking as body found in Western Australia waters

Source:  Associated Press

The body of a young man who went missing from a beach in Western Australia's south last week is believed to have been found not far from where a scuba diver was recently killed by a shark.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man was diving off a boat near Cull Island in Esperance. Source: Nine

The 21-year-old man vanished from Twilight Beach in Esperance on January 2.

Police received information from a member of the public just before 1.30pm (West Australia time) on Tuesday that there was a body in the water.

The body is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be the young man.

His family has been advised of the development and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The Shire of Esperance has closed beaches from West Beach to Eleven Mile Beach, including Twilight Beach.

Fisheries officers confirmed at least two white sharks were seen in the area.

It is close to where scuba diver Gary Johnson was killed by a white shark on Sunday.

World
Australia
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Python devours beloved pet cat whole in Queensland
2
Measles warning for travellers on Interislander ferry over holiday break
3
Watch as six-year-old girl is joined by pod of orcas during her first time water skiing
4
Police bust finds over 1100 cannabis plants, $800k in cash at rural Feilding property
5
Haka performed at funeral of volunteer firefighter who died battling blazes in Australia
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Python devours beloved pet cat whole in Queensland
01:59

Iran Revolutionary Guard leader threatens to 'set ablaze' US-backed places
01:36

What it takes for Kiwi scientists to count millions of Adelié penguins in Antarctica
00:46

'Every dollar counts' - Chris Hemsworth donates $1 million to Australia bushfires relief