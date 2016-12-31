Sharks found frozen solid during cold snap in US

Source:
Sharks are being frozen solid as the cold snap continues to grip more than half of the United States.
At least three sharks have died following the cold snap gripping more than half of the United States.
Source: Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
At least three frozen sharks have washed up on beaches in the Cape Cod region oif Massachusetts, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservatory.
The AWSC has not yet performed autopsies on the sharks but believes "cold shock" to be the reason behind the sharks' deaths.
