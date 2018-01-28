Shanghai zoo animals experience snow for first time

Animals at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park are giving different vibes as they figure out ways of survival in freezing weather conditions.

Giant panda twins Yue Yue and Ban Ban, unlike their usually lazy days, are simply excited to be able to play in the snow. They either roll over on the snow-covered ground, or even make repeated attempts to climb trees.

Siberian tigers, on the other hand, are much calmer. Some of them just stretch their backs while others gaze at far-away places quietly; yet others wander around to patrol their territory.

Guests from Africa are somewhat confused, as this is the first snow for many. Wildebeasts are quite cautious and do not stand on the snow-covered ground; golden takins gallop around and even climb over manmade rocks.

Lions are not as imposing - instead they secure a safe place and stay in groups. But some of the bolder ones will walk around and see how the snow tastes.

In Chongming Island, the scenery is completely different.

Swans and anseriformes stay close to fight the biting cold. Heavy snow and strong winds make it difficult for them to find food.