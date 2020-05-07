Shanghai Disneyland on track to reopen next week

The Disneyland theme park in Shanghai will reopen May 12 under "enhanced health and safety measures" as the country starts running again.

Disneyland Shanghai. Source: istock.com

Visits will be limited initially and must be booked in advance, and the company said it will increase cleaning and require social distancing in lines for the various attractions.

With warmer weather and new virus cases and deaths falling to near-zero, China has been reopening tourist sites such as the Great Wall and the Forbidden City palace complex in Beijing.