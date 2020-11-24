Shanghai airport staff tested after Covid-19 surge

Authorities at Shanghai Pudong International Airport continued testing airport workers today after multiple locally transmitted coronavirus cases were reported in the southern city over the weekend.

Seven locally transmitted cases were reported in Shanghai since Friday, according to reports from the National Health Commission.

The seven cases include close contacts and families of airport workers who were found to be infected in early November.

Chinese authorities are testing millions of people, imposing lockdowns and shutting down schools after multiple locally transmitted coronavirus cases were discovered in three cities across the country last week.

As temperatures drop and people move activities indoors, large-scale measures are being enacted in the cities of Tianjin, Shanghai and Manzhouli, despite the low number of new cases compared with the United States or other countries that are seeing new waves of infections.