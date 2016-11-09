Shane Warne transforms gin distillery into hand sanitiser factory to fight coronavirus

Australian cricket icon Shane Warne is doing his bit in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, turning his gin distillery into a hand sanitiser factory.

Warne, who founded SevenZeroEight gin, has halted production of his alcohol range, now turning their attention to the creation and distribution of 70 per cent alcohol hand sanitiser for hospitals in Western Australia.

The sanitiser will be continuously supplied to two hospitals in Western Australia at cost, with Warne's SevenZeroEight business partners including two surgical specialists. The hospitals to be supplied have not been made public.

"This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our healthcare system combat this disease and save lives," Warne said in a statement.

"I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same."