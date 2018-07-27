 

'Shame, shame' - endangered rhino mauled by lion dies in Kenya, tenth to die in botched transfer

Associated Press
A tenth critically endangered black rhino has died in Kenya after being moved to a new wildlife park and the sole survivor has been attacked by lions, wildlife authorities said Thursday in what some conservationists have called a national disaster.

The Kenya Wildlife Service's acting director has been fired and several other officials have been suspended after "clear negligence" was found in the rhinos' transfer last month from the capital, Nairobi, to Tsavo East National Park Rhino Sanctuary, wildlife minister Najib Balala said.

Preliminary investigations show the rhinos died from stress intensified by salt poisoning as the animals struggled to adjust to saltier water in their new home, Balala said.

"The animals were dehydrated, restless" and drinking more of the water only worsened the problem, said Peter Gathumbi, professor of veterinary pathology at the University of Nairobi.

"Shame, shame, shame," prominent Kenyan conservationist Paula Kahumbu wrote in a Facebook post in which she regretted not questioning the rhinos' transfer in the first place.

Transporting wildlife is a conservation strategy used to help build up animal populations, and Kenya's wildlife ministry has called the rhinos' deaths "unprecedented" in more than a decade of such transfers.

It has said it transported 149 rhinos between 2005 and 2017, losing just eight of them during that time.

Conservationists in Africa have been working hard to protect the black rhino sub-species from poachers targeting them for their horns to supply an illegal Asian market.

According to WWF, black rhino populations declined dramatically in the 20th century, mostly at the hands of European hunters and settlers. Between 1960 and 1995 numbers dropped by 98 percent to fewer than 2,500.

Since then the sub-species has rebounded, although it remains extremely threatened. In addition to poaching the animals also face habitat loss.

African Parks, a Johannesburg-based conservation group, said earlier this year that there are fewer than 25,000 rhinos in the African wild, of which about 20 percent are black rhinos and the rest white rhinos.

In another major setback for conservation, the last remaining male northern white rhino on the planet died in March in Kenya, leaving conservationists struggling to save that sub-species using in vitro fertilization.

FILE- In this file photo taken on Saturday, April 30, 2005, Kenya Wildlife Services wardens hold a fully grown 30 year old female black Rhino, after it was darted at Nairobi National Park. A Kenyan wildlife official on Friday, July 13, 2018 says seven critically endangered black rhinos are dead following an attempt to move them from the capital to a national park hundreds of kilometers away. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim, File)
In this file photo taken on Saturday, April 30, 2005, Kenya Wildlife Services wardens hold a fully grown 30 year old female black Rhino, after it was darted at Nairobi National Park. Source: Associated Press
The Vanuatu government has declared a state of emergency on the island of Ambae and ordered an immediate evacuation of all residents due to thick black ash that is falling.

The volcano at the island's centre has been erupting since last September and of the 11,000 residents, many living in affected areas have already voluntarily relocated to neighbouring islands.

However, ash falls have worsened and one video taken at midday just a few days ago shows it was so severe it blocked out the sun as emergency trucks raced to evacuate women and children.

Red Cross teams are on the ground helping with evacuations and representatives say the situation "is worsening, causing the deterioration of visibility, roads are no longer accessible".

Ambae is about 400 square kilometres and one of about 65 inhabited islands in Vanuatu, which is home to 280,000 people.

The volcano on Ambae has been erupting since last September, however ash falls reached an extreme level this week, forcing residents to be evacuated. Source: Supplied
A critically endangered southern-resident killer whale whose calf died shortly after birth was seen carrying its baby for hours on Wednesday off the coast of North America.

Ken Balcomb of the Center for Whale Research told the Seattle Times that the calf’s death, which was within 30 minutes of its birth, continued the reproductive failure of the southern residents.

The mother, J35, was seen balancing the stillborn calf on her head on Tuesday (local time), refusing to let her go, Balcomb said.

“The dead calf would occasionally slip off her (head) and sink, at which time J35 would dive down and retrieve the carcass,” he said.

A study linked the species’ low reproductive success to the lack of chinook salmon – their preferred food.

Up to two-thirds of pregnancies were lost among the southern residents from 2007 to 2014.

“Maybe this is her protest," Mr Balcomb said.

Robin Baird, a research biologist, watched another of southern residents carry her dead calf in 2010 and says the act is a sign of the emotional stress the animals must be under.

“It reflects the very strong bonds these animals have, and as a parent, you can only imagine what kinds of emotional stress these animals must be under, having these events happen,” Baird said.

“You could see the calf had not been dead very long, the umbilical cord was visible.”

Source: Michael Weiss, Center for Whale Research. Source: Michael Weiss, Center for Whale Research.
