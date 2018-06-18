 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Shallow earthquake kills three in Japan, including nine-year-old girl

share

Source:

Associated Press

A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around metropolitan Osaka in western Japan this morning, killing at least three people and injuring dozens.

More than 200 others were hurt in the strong and destructive earthquake in western Japan.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Osaka prefectural government's disaster management department said two people were found dead, while the Ibaraki city official confirmed a third victim.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said more than 90 were injured in Osaka and nearby prefectures of Hyogo and Kyoto.

One victim was a 9-year-old girl knocked down by a concrete wall at her elementary school as she walked by. A man in his 80s died in the collapse of a concrete wall in Osaka city. An 84-year-old man in nearby Ibaraki died after a bookshelf fell on top of him at home, according to city officials.

Many homes and buildings, including a major hospital, were temporarily without power, though electricity was restored at most places by mid afternoon.

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck shortly after 8am north of Osaka at a depth of about 13 kilometres, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The strongest shaking was north of Osaka, but the quake rattled large parts of western Japan, including Kyoto, the agency said.

The quake knocked over walls, broke windows and set off scattered building fires. It toppled book shelves in homes and scattered goods on shop floors. It also cracked roads and broke water pipes, leaving homes without water.

The morning commute was disrupted, as dozens of domestic flights in and out of Osaka were grounded, while train and subway service in the Osaka area including the bullet train were suspended to check for damage.

Passengers were seen exiting trains on the tracks between stations. Some subway services started to resume in the afternoon.

The earthquake reminded many in Japan of the magnitude 7.3 Hanshin-Kobe quake in 1995 that killed more than 6,000 in the region. Monday's quake also followed a series of smaller quakes near Tokyo in recent weeks.

A 30-year-old lawyer Jun Kawasaki said the quake reminded him of the Kobe quake 23 years ago, and started packing up immediately to run away.

"It was not as bad as the Kobe quake," he told the Associated Press from Osaka. His girlfriend ducked down under the table. Elevators in his office building were out of operation. "I used the stairs but I was out of breath by the time I arrived at my office on the 20th floor."

Related

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2

Jacinda Ardern posts pic of herself visiting Mt Albert office today, a day after baby is due #waiting

3
Concept of having headache after global party. Close up low-angle photo of empty green transparent beer bottles lying on nappy beige carpet, guy with nausea sitting on sofa in ob blurred background

Dunedin man unwittingly rents house to 14-year-old on Airbnb, who trashes it in 'out of control underage party'


01:00
4
The region has been hammered by huge hail, rain and wind this afternoon.

Watch: Tornado touches down in Taranaki as wild weather lashes the region

00:17
5
The footage shows two students fighting, before others become involved.

Most read story: 'Suspension meetings scheduled' after vicious schoolyard fight filmed at Ashburton College

Jacinda Ardern posts pic of herself visiting Mt Albert office today, a day after baby is due #waiting

The Prime Minister is keeping busy as she waits for the new arrival.

00:45
The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood as he went through the various permutations.

Watch: Jovial Winston Peters outlines the 'five variations' of how he will find out PM has gone into labour

The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood this afternoon.

01:18
He said the priority of the Government has been to rebuild our core public services.

'It takes time to fix neglect': Winston Peters defends rejected nurses pay offer, Minister says there's no more cash in the kitty for nurses

"The Government has to balance pay demands across the public sector. We have gone as far as we can in terms of extra Government money," Dr Clark said this afternoon.

00:18
Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.

Sacré bleu! World Rugby's judiciary says red card issued over All Black Beauden Barrett's frightening fall was WRONG

Benjamin Fall was sent off in the 11th minute of the second Test after a collision that caused Beauden Barrett to land on his head.

01:00
Squats, bench press, cardio - it's all in a day's work for our best players.

Where champions are made: Take a sneak peek inside a gruelling All Blacks gym session

Squats, bench press, cardio - it's all in a day's work for our best players.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 