Shallow 5.6 magnitude quake strikes Colombia

A shallow, 5.6-magnitude earthquake rattled residents of Colombia's largest city overnight, leading office workers to evacuate buildings and forcing the city's airport to temporarily close.

Source: 1 NEWS

The earthquake struck shortly after 8 am local time and was centered in the department of Huila, about 300 kilometers southwest of the capital. It had a depth of 37 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.

President Juan Manuel Santos said there were no immediate reports of damage.

It was the biggest earthquake to hit Colombia since a 5.9-magnitude tremor last September.

Bogota's airport suspended flights for a few minutes but reopened after authorities inspected the runway and determined there had been no damage.

Bogota Mayor Enrique Penalosa appealed for calm as startled office workers were slow to return to high-rise buildings that have proliferated in the capital of 8 million residents in recent years without any major test of their structural strength.

Residents in Bogota said the Earth moved for around 30 seconds.