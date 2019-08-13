TODAY |

Shaken, teary witness explains how he helped chase down Sydney stabbing spree suspect

AAP
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A man has described through tears how his brother and a stranger "bravely" held down a knife-wielding man using a milk crate and chairs in Sydney's CBD after a woman was stabbed in a hotel.

Paul O'Shaughnessy said his brother Luke, 30, first saw the knife-wielding man - who was covered in blood - jump on a car and start yelling this afternoon.

"We were like 'Wow, what's going on here'," the clearly-shaken 37-year-old told reporters.

The pair, along with several colleagues, raced outside and chased the man down.

"For us, it was just about restraining him," Paul O'Shaughnessy said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

TVNZ’s Australia correspondent Ryan Boswell is at the scene. Source: 1 NEWS

"My brother, he was the hero. He got a grip of him, along with another guy we don't know, and put a crate on his head. He was just mumbling religious things."

Video footage shows a bystander holding a chair confronting the man who was yelling: "Shoot me, f***ing shoot me in the f***ing head."

The man was later tackled and restrained with a plastic milk crate used to pin his head and two chairs over his body.

One man was heard screaming at the alleged attacker: "You f***ing piece of shit, do you know how many people you just stabbed? You stabbed a chick."

Seven Network cameraman Paul Walker - who filmed the attacker being detained - said the man was "full of blood".

"The guy with the knife just kept running and stopping and running and stopping," he told reporters.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A witness said the man was armed with a 30-centimetre kitchen knife. Source: Nine

"Someone grabbed a milk crate and smacked it over his head."

Paul O'Shaughnessy said he was "very rattled" but proud of his brother and the other man who helped.

"There was a very big crowd but they were the ones who restrained the guy and just got a grip so he didn't do any more damage," he said.

"We managed to wait until the police came and they did a fantastic job. My brother continued to keep him down just in case, which is very brave."

Witness David Vaux said it all happened very quickly.

"He was held very securely and I don't think he was in a state to basically breathe," he told reporters.

"It's an extraordinary response by the public and just demonstrates that people are prepared to do the right thing if called upon."

The man is in police custody. The woman has been taken to hospital in a stable condition with a stab wound to her back.

Police heaped praised on the members of the public who helped restrain the man who'd previously attempted to stab multiple people.

Superintendent Gavin Wood described them as "significantly brave".

"To approach a person with a mindset of obviously what this person did with clear evidence of a stabbing previously, these people are heroes," he told reporters.

"These members of the public have jumped into a situation which was extremely dangerous, extremely hostile and they brought a person who we will be alleging stabbed an innocent person for no specific reason into custody and allowed us to do our job."

Your playlist will load after this ad

A man has described through tears how his brother and a stranger "bravely" held down a knife-wielding man using a milk crate and chairs. Source: Nine
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
The Mowbray family has climbed the ladder by $2 billion in one year to spot number five.
NBR Rich List sees toy tycoons hit spot number five, grow wealth by $2 billion
2
Earlier video showed the man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Sydney's CBD jumping on a car.
Brave Sydney bystanders use milk crate, chairs to pin man accused of unprovoked stabbing attack
3
A witness said the man was armed with a 30-centimetre kitchen knife.
Man who wandered Sydney CBD trying to stab strangers wasn't terrorist, police say
4
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
5
Carter was all smiles bumping into old Crusaders teammates such as Ryan Crotty.
Hugs and smiles as rugby great Dan Carter rocks up to All Blacks training session
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Family of slain Whanganui woman express horror at her brutal death - 'Can't understand why this happened to her'
The man hit a pedestrian while fleeing from police in New Brighton yesterday.

Man charged over Christchurch high-speed police chase was trying to return to gang patch

Murderer and former neo-Nazi gang member hands himself in to Christchurch police

A still image from a video of a pig being brutally killed using the blunt side of an axe which was live streamed on Facebook.

MPI and SPCA investigating horrific video showing man attempting to kill pig using blunt side of axe