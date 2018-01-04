 

Severe storm lashes Europe killing at least one person, forcing flight cancellations, cutting power to thousands

A violent storm packing winds up to 100kp/h battered parts of western Europe overnight, derailing trains, toppling trees and halting flights.

Authorities said one person was killed and at least 15 others were injured in France and Switzerland.

Two trucks lie on their sides and block the highway A1 between Oensingen and Niederbipp, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, during heavy winds. The winter storm Burglind has caused damage and traffic disturbances all over Switzerland. (Christian Merz/Keystone via AP)

Two trucks lie on their sides and block the highway A1 between Oensingen and Niederbipp, Switzerland.

Source: Associated Press

The high winds played havoc on transport, derailing trains in Switzerland and Germany and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes across France, Switzerland, Britain and Ireland without power.

Officials said one skier was killed in the French Alps after being hit by a falling tree in Morillon in Haute-Savoie.

Several people were injured when a train was blown off the tracks near Lenk, a town south of Bern, the Swiss capital, local media reported.

In western Germany, a train derailed near Luenen when it crashed into a tree that had fallen onto the tracks, according to the dpa news agency. No injuries were reported.

The storm forced the cancellation of flights at Zurich and Basel airports and toppled a truck on a Swiss highway.

Thousands of households at Lake Zurich were left without power, and firefighters were called to help with toppled trees blocking streets and flooding due to heavy rain.

