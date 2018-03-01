 

Severe snow storm causing widespread disruption in UK, with the worst yet to come

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid has the latest on the blizzard.
04:45
1
Air New Zealand is focusing global attention on Antarctica with its latest safety video, showcasing the frozen continent and the important climate science undertaken there.

Watch: Air New Zealand releases controversial new Antarctica-themed safety video featuring Entourage star Adrian Grenier

04:13
2
Listen up - NZ Surf Life Saving says there's been a change to what you should do if a day on the water turns bad.

New research reveals what you should do if you're caught in a rip

02:30
3
Variety has paired Kiwi kids in need with sponsors, but until now, the pairs have never met.

Young man meets the mystery sponsor who's helped him financially for five years

00:21
4
The picture on the weather event was published on the front of the Guardian newspaper.

Amazing image shows ominous snowstorm rolling over central London

00:55
5
The Prime Minister wasn't impressed with the new National leader's line of questioning today.

Watch: 'Completely irrational question' – Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges square-off over prison population

04:45
Air New Zealand is focusing global attention on Antarctica with its latest safety video, showcasing the frozen continent and the important climate science undertaken there.

Watch: Air New Zealand releases controversial new Antarctica-themed safety video featuring Entourage star Adrian Grenier

Family of one of the 257 people who died in the 1979 Erebus plane crash on the southern continent said the filming location was "very disrespectful".

TVNZ's Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games coverage to see two extra channels launched

Games Extra and Games Online will provide viewers with wall to wall coverage around the clock.


02:59
What was meant to be a birthday present turned out to be a disaster after a mum was sold fake Bruno Mars tickets.

Teens devastated to be turned away from Bruno Mars show in Auckland after ticket scam

The girl's mother has spoken out in frustration after being sold invalid tickets.


01:54
Former solider Blair Benefield will skateboard from Stewart Island to Cape Reinga to tell his story and help those in need.

Skateboarding the length of NZ for mental health gives former soldier new purpose

Blair Benefield had his own battle with depression and addiction after a fellow soldier died.

01:01
The PM will be immortalised on the wall of the pub in traditional style.

Watch as Wellington's famous Backbencher pub reveals new Jacinda Ardern puppet – 'I predicted you'd play up my eyes'

The PM will be immortalised on the wall of the pub in traditional style.



 
