Several Mexican states run out of death certificates because of Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has hit Mexico so hard that the governments of several states ran out of death certificates.

A grave digger walks in the Covid-19 section of the cemetery of San Lorenzo Tezonco Iztapalapa on the outskirts of Mexico City. Source: Associated Press

Officials said today the federal forms started running out about 15 to 20 days ago in at least three states — Baja California, the State of Mexico and Mexico City.

Authorities say a million new forms have been printed and are being distributed. The certificates are printed with special characteristics because falsification has been a problem in the past.

Mexico has suffered the fourth-highest level of Covid-19 deaths in the world.