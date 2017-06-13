Several injured after shooting at Munich subway station

Several people were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting today at a subway station in Munich, Germany.

Policemen arrive at a subway station in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Source: Associated Press

Munich police said in a tweet that the policewoman's injuries were serious. The suspect was also injured and is in custody.

The shooting occurred during a morning police check at the Unterfoehring subway station, Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein said.

He had no further details, but Munich's Merkur newspaper reported that witnesses said the suspect took a police officer's pistol and shot her, and also injured others at the scene.