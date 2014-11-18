Several 'casualties' after van drives into group of people near mosque in London

Source:
There are reportedly a number of casualties after a van drove into a group of people near a mosque in London.
A London police van.
Source: Wikimedia Commons, HTUK, Wikimedia Commons, HTUK
The Metropolitan police said in a statement that they are on the scene "dealing with a major incident in Seven Sister Road," today.
"There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene."
One person has been arrested.
More to come on this developing story.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news