Several 'casualties' after van drives into group of people near mosque in London

There are reportedly a number of casualties after a van drove into a group of people near a mosque in London.

London police (file picture).

A London police van.

Source: Wikimedia Commons, HTUK

The Metropolitan police said in a statement that they are on the scene "dealing with a major incident in Seven Sister Road," today.

"There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene."

One person has been arrested.

More to come on this developing story.

UK and Europe

