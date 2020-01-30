TODAY |

Seventh coronavirus case confirmed in Australia

Source:  AAP

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Queensland as a 44-year-old Chinese national, bringing the national total to seven.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Last week, the group declined to declare a public health emergency of international concern, but that could change tomorrow. Source: 1 NEWS

There are now four cases in NSW, two in Victoria and one in Queensland.

The state's chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young said the man has been isolated in Gold Coast University Hospital.

Authorities said the man is from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus first started infecting humans.

Vulnerable Australians trapped in Wuhan due to the outbreak will be evacuated to Christmas Island.

Health Officials issued new advice yesterday, saying anyone who had been in Hubei province needed to isolate themselves at home for 14 days.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The hotel at the centre of the rumours has posted online that the reports are unfounded. Source: 1 NEWS

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said people should isolate themselves even if they had come into contact with a person who had the virus, but was not displaying symptoms at the time.

"We do not currently recommend self-isolation for travellers from other parts of China or from other countries," he told reporters in Canberra yesterday.

read more
Fears of more coronavirus in Australia after fifth case confirmed

Schools across Australia, as well as childcare centres and universities, were updated on the new advice.

The government announced the evacuation plan yesterday, saying the people flown from Wuhan would be kept on Christmas Island for two weeks.

There are now more than 6000 cases of the respiratory illness and 132 deaths, mainly in Wuhan.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fourteen countries have confirmed cases of the virus, including Cambodia, which reported its first case this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

There are seven confirmed cases of the virus in Australia, including four in NSW, two in Victoria and one in Queensland which was confirmed yesterday evening.

Chinese authorities will have to approve Australia's evacuation plan, with Qantas offering an aircraft for the joint operation to be conducted with New Zealand.

read more
NZ citizens trapped in virus hit Wuhan to be evacuated in joint operation with Australia

Professor Murphy said the people being evacuated from Wuhan would have to consent to staying on Christmas Island.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters in Canberra yesterday people had made contributions towards the cost of their evacuation flights in the past.

One million masks are being released to Australia's health networks.

A coronavirus infection reveals itself through symptoms including fever, coughing, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Food exports and imports as well as tourism are like to suffer the biggest blows. Source: 1 NEWS

World
Australia
Health
Asia
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:35
Seventh coronavirus case confirmed in Australia
2
South Island towns scrap over bragging rights for New Zealand's 'sunniest place'
3
Warren Gatland stamps his mark on first Chiefs XV by leaving host of All Blacks stars on the bench
4
'Excuse me?' Tiger Woods speechless after hearing of friend Kobe Bryant's death moments after final round
5
Black Caps heartbroken again, India take T20 series with super over victory
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Poor heart monitoring during birth reignites calls for mandatory training

Police sniffer dog reunites UK man with wedding ring he tossed out in a rage

Families in NZ left powerless as relatives forced into lockdown in China amid coronavirus

Astronaut craves salsa and surf after record-breaking 11 months in orbit