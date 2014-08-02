Seventeen people killed in Bolivia after bus collided with rock

Bolivian police said 17 people have died in a bus accident in the southern province of Potosi.

Potosi police chief Vladimir Lazo said on Saturday that another 30 people were injured after the bus they were travelling in collided with a rock.

The bus was travelling from the central city of Cochabamba to the province capital of Potosi when the crash occurred about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the latter city.