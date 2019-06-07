TODAY |

Seventeen people dead in UAE bus crash

Associated Press
Police in Dubai say 17 people were killed when bus from Oman crashed in the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai police announced the death toll in tweets published today.

Police say the bus crashed into a sign on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

They did not elaborate on what caused the bus driver to hit the sign, though police warn that "sometimes a minor error or negligence" can be fatal.

It said the dead included different nationalities, without elaborating.

At least three others were injured in the crash.

Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said the crash involving its Muscat-to-Dubai route happened at 6pm Thursday (local time).

It said it would suspend the service for the immediate future.

A bus, with an Omani license plate, crashes into a signpost, killing 17 people. Source: Dubai Police
A bus, with an Omani license plate, crashes into a signpost, killing 17 people. Source: Dubai Police
