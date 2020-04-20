Seventeen people dead after shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, Canada

Canadian police say 17 people are dead after a shooting rampage across Nova Scotia - the deadliest attack in the nation to date.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Officials said a 51-year-old man went on a shooting rampage in the Canadian province leaving 10 dead, including a police officer. The suspect was arrested at a gas station and police later announced that he had died.

The man was identified by police as Gabriel Wortman was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Enfield, Nova Scotia, northwest of downtown Halifax.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief and sadness today as we have lost one of our own,” said Brian Sauvé, President of National Police Federation union, in a statement. “A second dedicated Member was injured in the line of duty.”

Police have not provided a motive for the attack.

The incident started in the small, rural town of Portapique, with police advising residents to lock their homes and stay in their basements.

Several building fires were reported by residents as well, but police didn’t immediately confirm details.

“I never imagined when I went to bed last night that I would wake up to the horrific news that an active shooter was on the loose in Nova Scotia," Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil. “This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province’s history.”

Police stated earlier Sunday (Canada time) the suspect was driving a car that looked like a police vehicle and wearing a police uniform, but later said he was “believed to be driving a small, silver Chevrolet SUV,” travelling southbound on a highway. They said he is not an RCMP employee or officer.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau, a spokeswoman with the provincial force, said police received a call about “a person with firearms” at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Canada time) and the investigation “evolved into an active shooting investigation.”