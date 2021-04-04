TODAY |

Seventeen missing after fishing boat, cargo ship collides in Indonesia

Source:  Associated Press

A collision between a cargo ship and a fishing boat left 17 people missing off Indonesia’s main island of Java, officials say. 

The Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency prepares for a search mission for the victims of a ship collision at a port in Indramayu. Source: Associated Press

The fishing boat with 32 aboard capsized after hitting the Indonesian bulk carrier MV Habco Pioneer off Indramayu district, said the head of the Search and Rescue Agency, Deden Ridwansyah.

Fifteen were rescued from the fishing boat and local fishermen and the navy were searching for the others, said Wisnu Wardana, a spokesperson for the sea transportation directorate general.

The cargo ship, which was loaded with crude oil from Borneo island, was moored after its propeller got caught in the fishing net, Ridwansyah said.

