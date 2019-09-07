TODAY |

Seven Zimbabwean babies stillborn in one night amid nurses' strike

Source:  Associated Press

Seven babies were stillborn in one night at a major Zimbabwean hospital this week because their mothers did not get adequate medical care due to a nurses' strike, doctors say, as a dispute over working conditions cripples hospitals.

Source: istock.com

Nurses went on strike country-wide last month demanding US dollar salaries, which the government says it cannot afford.

That has left government hospitals with skeleton staff and doctors and senior nurses stretched at a time when the country is grappling with rising Covid-19 cases.

Out of eight pregnant women who underwent caesarean sections on Monday night at Sally Mugabe Hospital, the biggest in the country, only one successfully delivered a baby, three doctors who work in the maternity and paediatric units.

"This was preventable. Some ruptured their uterus because nobody was there to monitor them, so when interventions were made it was to save the mother," one of the doctors said, declining to be identified because they are not allowed to speak to the press.

Another doctor said fresh stillbirths - meaning a baby that dies during labour or delivery - were just a window into the state of Zimbabwe's public hospitals, which had become "dysfunctional and a death trap to citizens".

Expecting mothers are spending hours sleeping on benches or the floor in the cold before they are attended to as smaller clinics which usually absorb some patients are closed due to the strike, piling pressure on major hospitals, doctors said.

The Zimbabwe's Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said the situation in hospitals was "beyond dire".

Commenting on the stillbirths, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesman George Charamba wrote on Twitter; "When the true story gets known, many shall be shocked. There is a limit to what can be done with human lives, tender ones at that, all to mobilise for dead political ends!".

World
Africa
Health
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
Queensland braces for Covid-19 community transmission after infected teens didn't quarantine
2
All medicines containing codeine to be prescription-only from November 5
3
Warriors coach pinpoints rising star as key to club's rebuild - 'He's a 10-year player for us'
4
Warriors duo barred from re-entering NZ after NRL season due to citizenship issue
5
Morning Briefing July 30: Coalition cracks deepen as Peters launches late night serve
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:36

Queensland braces for Covid-19 community transmission after infected teens didn't quarantine

Prince William says lockdown was a chance to 'revalue things'
02:13

Rights of film workers in New Zealand could change under new bill

US officials claim Russia behind spread of Covid-19 disinformation