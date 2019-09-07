Seven Zimbabwean babies stillborn in one night amid nurses' strike

Seven babies were stillborn in one night at a major Zimbabwean hospital this week because their mothers did not get adequate medical care due to a nurses' strike, doctors say, as a dispute over working conditions cripples hospitals.



Source: istock.com

Nurses went on strike country-wide last month demanding US dollar salaries, which the government says it cannot afford.



That has left government hospitals with skeleton staff and doctors and senior nurses stretched at a time when the country is grappling with rising Covid-19 cases.



Out of eight pregnant women who underwent caesarean sections on Monday night at Sally Mugabe Hospital, the biggest in the country, only one successfully delivered a baby, three doctors who work in the maternity and paediatric units.



"This was preventable. Some ruptured their uterus because nobody was there to monitor them, so when interventions were made it was to save the mother," one of the doctors said, declining to be identified because they are not allowed to speak to the press.



Another doctor said fresh stillbirths - meaning a baby that dies during labour or delivery - were just a window into the state of Zimbabwe's public hospitals, which had become "dysfunctional and a death trap to citizens".



Expecting mothers are spending hours sleeping on benches or the floor in the cold before they are attended to as smaller clinics which usually absorb some patients are closed due to the strike, piling pressure on major hospitals, doctors said.



The Zimbabwe's Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said the situation in hospitals was "beyond dire".

