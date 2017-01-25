Seven young Aussie prisoners escape Victorian jail after rioting on roof

Seven inmates are on the run after stealing an access card from a guard and fleeing a Victorian youth prison in a number of cars.



It's understood a total of 13 inmates escaped the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre this afternoon, with six since arrested.



The youths originally stole a ute before abandoning it and stealing a series of other vehicles.



Police are now reviewing CCTV from a number of service stations where petrol was stolen to try to identify the escaped inmates.



Witnesses told Nine News a number of youths tried to steal their car but they left after noticing a young girl in the back seat.



"They jumped out of a ute with a number of iron bars and I thought we were in trouble so I hit the automatic lock," a man told Nine News.



Police have reportedly lost sight of the stolen cars, with the force's airwing trying to locate them again.



A mobile phone in one of the stolen cars is also being tracked.



It's believed a police car was rammed and two civilian cars also struck, as police pursued the youths.



Children's Affairs Minister Jenny Mikakos has returned from leave and is being briefed about the escape.



A police spokeswoman said a number of inmates escaped at 2.45pm when a vehicle was stolen.



Specialist police teams are en route to the scene, including the dog squad and the Fugitive Taskforce.



One of the chases had to be called off after one of the stolen cars went onto the wrong side of the Calder Freeway - with police trying to direct traffic out of the path of danger.



There are also reports one of the cars stole petrol at a service station in Chewton.



Images from a news helicopter showed five youths on the centre's roof, although they have since come down.

