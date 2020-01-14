TODAY |

Seven-year-old girl dead, little brother missing after rogue wave sweeps them from US beach

Source:  Associated Press

A seven-year-old girl is dead and her four-year-old brother is missing after they and their father were swept into the ocean on the Oregon coast amid a high-surf warning.

The children’s father was holding the pair when a wave swept all three into the water in Falcon Cove, Oregon. Source: Associated Press

Authorities say Jeremy Stiles, 47, was holding his two children, Lola and William, when a wave swept all three into the water at about 12.30 pm Saturday (local time) in the Falcon Cove area, south of the community of Cannon Beach.

Oregon State Police say Mr Stiles and Lola were taken to Providence Seaside Hospital, while the Coast Guard deployed helicopters to help search for her brother.

Lola was pronounced dead at the hospital. Mr Stiles is recovering from hypothermia.

A Gofundme page has since raised more than NZ$47,000 for the family.

