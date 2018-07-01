Seven-week-old deaf puppy rescued after falling down 15m hole in US

After 30 hours of effort, volunteers were able to rescue a 7-week-old deaf puppy that fell down a 15-metre crevice behind a house in Alabama.

Volunteers erupted in cheers as the pup - named Toffee - was pulled out of the narrow hole around midnight Saturday with the help of a snare and some food.

Toffee fell into the inches-wide space around 5pm Thursday (local time). Firefighters, cave rescue crews and plumbers joined the rescue effort, lowering nets, snares and food to try to retrieve Toffee.

"This is a miracle," Karen Smith, the puppy's foster mother, told reporters.

Video footage showed the white puppy wagging her tail as Smith cuddled her.